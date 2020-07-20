CMS parents concerned for students with learning disabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new school year is less than a month away and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School families are getting ready for remote learning.
However, some parents have concerns about students with learning disabilities.
Students with learning disabilities usually follow an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or a 504 plan. Sometimes those plans require things like one on one tutoring or daily meetings for a student, with a school counselor.
Parents want to know if their children will have access to the same resources they typically receive if they’re learning remotely.
WBTV found out CMS plans to directly to go over what each student will need if they have a learning disability.
That process has not started yet—and CMS tells WBTV it won’t start until teachers return in early August.
But keep in mind, school starts on August 17.
That means the district would have roughly two weeks to hammer out what each student would need.
Parents say that’s just not fair.
“To make sure that they get the education that they need,” CMS parent Brittany Buford said. “Part of that is making sure that they have consistent learning.”
With school less than a month away and the deadline closing in to enroll in CMS’s full remote online academy, Buford wants answers.
“That’s concerning because we’re being asked to make this decision within a week’s time,” said Buford. “There just needs to be a little bit more clarity for parents on exactly what these courses will look like and on how to proceed with these, these individual education plans.”
The district said it will provide services to students in the remote setting as aligned to their IEP by EC teachers and service providers.
CMS said remote services can be provided.
In addition, it said the EC Department has collaborated with the Academics team to embed within each Canvas course the supports, accommodations, amplifications and resources for students who need specialized services.
The district says school Administrators are responsible for ensuring that their staff provides the required services to students.
CMS recently voted to have two weeks of in-person learning to start the year, with fully-virtual instruction by the third week of school. But families can choose to bypass those weeks and enroll their child in the full remote academy. Registration is open until Sunday, July 26 at 11:59 p.m.
