Charlotte sanitation worker struck, killed while on job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A City of Charlotte sanitation worker died when he was struck by a car while on the job Monday morning in east Charlotte.
Police responded to a crash around 11:38 a.m. in the 9600 block of Albemarle Road.
Officers found Robert Taylor in the roadway with critical injuries, along with two vehicles involved in the crash, a City of Charlotte garbage disposal truck and a 2013 Toyota Prius.
Taylor was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center - Main where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Toyota, Eugene Banks, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the initial investigation shows that the garbage disposal truck was stopped in the right lane of the roadway with all required flashing/hazard lights activated.
The victim, Taylor, and his passenger, Ernest Scott, were both wearing reflective clothing when they exited the truck to empty trash receptacles that were against the curb, according to police.
Police said that while emptying the receptacles into the rear of the truck, both Taylor and the garbage truck were struck by the 2013 Toyota Prius.
Officers said the Toyota was traveling east on Albemarle Road in the right lane and did not slow or change lanes before the crash.
Banks was found to not be impaired at the time of the crash and it is unknown why he did not stop or slow to avoid striking Taylor or the truck.
Cellular phones that belong to Banks have been taken, and as a part of the investigation, they will be examined to see if they were being used at the time of the crash.
Banks has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Crum at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
