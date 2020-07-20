Alexander County woman reports being physically, sexually assaulted by intruder in middle of night

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 69-year-old woman says a man broke into her home and physically and sexually assaulted her early Sunday in Alexander County.
Officials say they responded to a home invasion at around 2:18 a.m. in the Hiddenite Community near the area of Millersville Road and Liberty Church Road.
Officers said the woman told them that she was awakened from her bed to a male who was hitting her in the face and strangling her. She also told officers she had been sexually assaulted.
Officers say the intruder left the home and was believed to be walking.
Alexander County deputies are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Information can be reported anonymously by telephone to the Alexander Co. Crime Stoppers tip line at 828-632-8555 or to the Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911.
