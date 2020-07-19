Two overnight fires keep firefighters in Rowan County busy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Rowan County were kept busy dealing with two overnight fires.
Early on Sunday morning firefighters responded to a house fire on N. Railroad Avenue in East Spencer. No one was hurt, but damage was extensive.
Officials with the Red Cross confirm that two adults and two children were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At approximately the same time, a fire was reported in Salisbury on Shives Street. An outbuilding near a house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported. The Salisbury Fire Department Loss Prevention Division and Task Force is investigating.
