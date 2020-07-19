Police identify 22-year-old recovered from Catawba River

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly police identified a 22-year-old man who was recovered from the Catawba River Sunday afternoon.
Police say Nelson Omar Hernandez Bonilla’s body was recovered after rescue crews searched for a missing person Sunday afternoon on the river about 50 feet off the bank at the canoe launch at Tailrace Park in Mount Holly.
Crews responded to a water rescue around 1:30 p.m.
Medic said multiple fire department boats were in the water.
Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper told WBTV a 22-year-old male and another male were swimming when the victim went underwater and never resurfaced.
Roper said foul play does not appear to be involved and there is no indication that alcohol was a factor.
The other male attempted to locate the victim, but was unsuccessful, according to Roper.
Police said Bonilla, who is from Columbus, Ohio but has been working in Charlotte, was not wearing a life preserver.
Mount Holly Fire, Gaston County Police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police assisted the Mount Holly Police in the search and recovery.
