Motorcyclist killed, one charged in crash at Rock Hill intersection

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist died following a crash Saturday night in Rock Hill.
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Bynum Avenue.
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, and later died.
The driver of a Honda Ridgeline failed to yield while making a left turn and crashed into the Yamaha motorcycle, according to police.
Freddy Sanders, 63, from Fort Mill, was charged with failure to yield right of way and felony driving under the influence.
