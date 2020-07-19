Morning update – No break in the heat just yet!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have had 13 days at or above 90 degrees so far this month. There’s no break in that trend in sight. Get ready for another hot and humid week!
Much like yesterday, highs will be in the mid 90s and the humidity isn’t backing down. The heat index will be close to 100 degrees. There’s a 30 percent chance for a few thunderstorms to roll through in the afternoon.
All of the new week looks about the same. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Dew points will stay in the low 70s. That keeps us squarely in the tropical range. Afternoon thunderstorms will become a regular occurrence. There’s a 40-50 percent chance each afternoon. Again, many afternoons will feel like it is closer to 100 degrees.
Fortunately, the tropics remain quiet for now.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
