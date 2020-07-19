Charlotte church distributes groceries to those in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the process of meeting a community's basic needs doesn't stop.
Families in Charlotte were able to get a reprieve from grocery shopping on Sunday.
Nexus Church Charlotte on Brewton Drive helped provide people with fresh meat, fruit and vegetables.
This comes from the CARES Act.
Farmers were given money to help provide supplies for our local communities.
Nexus Church was one of those distributors. Volunteers helped give out fresh food to families.
“We’ve done probably like 1,500 boxes of food, and one box will feed a family for at least a couple of days,” said Pastor Horatious Harris, of Nexus Church. “So, we’ve done 1,500 boxes today and the supply is getting lower now because things are running out even for the farmers, but we’re going to continue to do it as long as we can, as much as we can.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.