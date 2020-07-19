CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two women steal patio furniture from Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women were caught on camera stealing patio furniture from a Charlotte business.
While the pandemic has not been easy for businesses, QC Tea Bar is dealing with an unexpected expense.
In a surveillance video released to WBTV, two women are seen picking up chairs and a table from the outdoor patio and taking off with it.
This happened after the tea bar was closed.
Since the theft, bicycle locks have been placed on the rest of the patio furniture so that no one else tries to walk away with the rest of the tables and chairs.
Manager Danny Meneses told WBTV that he hopes people would make the right decision and not steal.
Management hopes police can use the surveillance video to find the two women.
“We’re not mad, just disappointed,” Meneses said. “I don’t know, maybe right now they’re enjoying their own drinks right now on this summer.”
If police are able to find the two women in the video, one of the tea bar managers says he doesn't want to see them go to jail over it.
He just wants the women to either return the furniture or pay for it.
