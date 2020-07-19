Aldi Supermarket to require shoppers to wear face masks in all stores

(WBTV) - ALDI Supermarket is the most recent national retailer that will soon require its shoppers to wear face coverings in all of its stores.
The business announced its decision on its website.
Beginning Monday, July 27, shoppers must wear face coverings while inside.
“We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials,” Aldi’s website reads. “Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus,” a statement on the company’s website read. Our new face-covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Aldi says that all employees are required to wear face masks.
Big-name retailers have made the same decision - to mandate face coverings inside of their businesses.
Harris Teeter announced Thursday the company will be requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.
Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, CVS, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. have also put mandatory face shield rules in place.