Teen attempted murder suspect arrested in Rock Hill

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen attempted murder suspect who goes by the name “Ziplock” was arrested Friday in Rock Hill.
Zachary Michael Patrick McGraw, 19, is accused of shooting Justin Cornwell on Thursday.
Police found Cornwell behind the wheel of a vehicle around 3:40 p.m. on the 600 block of Capps Drive near Bessemer City. Cornwell remains in critical condition.
McGraw was wanted on attempted first-degree murder warrants. He’s currently being held at the Rock Hill Police Department awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
