Strong storms offer temporary relief from oppressive humid, hot temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another sultry, summer day is damped as strong storms roll across the WBTV viewing area.
The latest round of storms should wind down around the sunset period ahead of the arrival of mostly cloudy skies and calmer conditions overnight.
Thunderstorms powered its way through the Charlotte area Saturday afternoon, with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.
Saturday’s First Alert Weather alerts
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Catawba and Lincoln counties until 4:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Alexander and Iredell counties until 4:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lincoln, Gaston and Union counties until 5:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chester and York counties in South Carolina until 5:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties until 6 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for York County in South Carolina until 6:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cabarrus and Rowan counties until 6:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg and Union counties until 6:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Anson and Stanly counties until 6:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg and Union counties until 7:15 p.m.
We’ll start Sunday morning off under mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-70s across the Piedmont and Foothills with overnight lows falling to the mid-60s in Mountains.
The second half of the day will serve up another round of scattered storms and thundershowers for the Carolinas.
These storms will fire up in the higher elevations during the early afternoon hours before inching eastward into the Foothills and Piedmont during the late afternoon and early evening periods.
Before the storms arrive, most neighborhoods near and around the Charlotte Metro area will hit high temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indices just below 105 degrees.
Temperatures and humidity will both run a little above normal each afternoon through Tuesday.
Heat index values generally will peak at 100 degrees to 105 degrees over much of the Piedmont, along and southeast of I-85, values may exceed 105 degrees at times.
The week ahead will also feature the continuance of daily afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
