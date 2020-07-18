Soupy weekend! T-storms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be a muggy one! Highs will be in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
Dew points will be running in the 70s. That means it will feel like we’re spending the weekend in the tropics. You may have a few thunderstorms to temporarily cool things down. The problem is that when that happens, the temperature may go down a tad but the humidity goes up.
The week ahead will be pretty much the same Highs will be in the mid 90s again on Monday. After that, we will be in the low to mid 90s each day. The humidity sticks around too. There’s a 40-50% chance for thunderstorms each afternoon.
Make the most of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
