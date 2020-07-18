Rock Hill NAACP leader recalls visit from late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, died on Friday following his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Lewis was honored and mourned across the country on Saturday for civil rights movements.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered flags to be lowered statewide in honor of Rep. Lewis.
WBTV took a closer look at Lewis’ legacy here in the Carolinas and how he’s being remembered across the world.
Dorene Boular, President of the Rock Hill NAACP, recalls Lewis’ visit in Rock Hill.
That’s when the city’s former mayor offered a public apology to the Congressman for the pain he endured with the Freedom Riders when they stopped in Rock Hill in 1961.
“He was just a down to Earth sincere person, sincerely wanting to effect change,” Boular said.
WBTV’s veteran reporter Steve Crump profiled Lewis as recently as 2017.
“We were not struggling against people,” Lewis said at the time. “We were not struggling against Mr. Wilson, or any white person. We were struggling against customs, traditions, and bad laws. We we’re seeling to bring people together.” Lewis died Friday at the age of 80 following a six-month battle with cancer.
He joined the civil rights movement when Martin Luther King Jr. brought him onboard as a teenager.
In Atlanta, the district Lewis served as the U.S. Representative for more than three decades, he’s being remembered as a timeless figure.
“As the decades passed, young people could relate to him because they saw in him a sense of authenticity, a deep love that we typically don’t see in politics today,” said Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church Rev. Raphael Warnock.
In Washington D.C., the flags at the U.S. Capitol Hill and the White House are lowered at half-staff.
