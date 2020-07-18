President Trump supporters host car parade in support of law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Supporters of President Donald Trump organized a “rolling rally” in support of the President and law enforcement Saturday.
Event organizer and Pres. Trump supporter Pamela Godwin estimated about 100 people attended as a line of cars and dozens of motorcycles drove about a mile and a half to the Peanut Man Chocolate Factory & Coffee Shoppe.
Godwin called the event a “joining of forces” between S.C. Women for Trump and “Bridge the Blue” an organization that says it’s trying to boost public support for law enforcement and was calling for there to be nationwide rallies Saturday.
“With everything that’s been going on in the community, we have seen a lot of cops treated unfairly in the United States and we said, ‘no more, we are silent no more…we the people of South Carolina back the blue,’” Godwin said.
State representative Chris Wooten was scheduled to speak at the end of the event as was Chris Smith, candidate for state senate.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.