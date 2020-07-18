Part of Poplar Ave. could be renamed ‘Black Lives Matter Avenue'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stretch of Poplar Avenue could be renamed “Black Lives Matter Avenue.”
The Memphis City Council will consider a resolution on Tuesday, and a majority of council members appear to be on board with the plan.
The resolution calls for part of Poplar Avenue between Front Street and Danny Thomas Boulevard to be renamed "Black Lives Matter Avenue."
That stretch of Poplar Avenue includes the election commission, jury commission and the criminal justice center and jail, 201 Poplar.
The resolution says, in part:
“A major thoroughfare should be officially renamed to reflect the significance of the historical events to Memphis; recognizing the importance of the paradigm shift as an opportunity to learn more about the past for the purpose of better understanding the need for an improved future; and securing the observance of a statement that, for too long, has evaded our basic treatment of men, women, and children because of their skin color.”
The resolution is sponsored by seven council members: Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Cheyenne Johnson, Rhonda Logan, Patrice Robinson, Jamita Swearengen, Martavious Jones, and J.B. Smiley, Jr.
If approved, the resolution would be sent to the Land Use Control Board for the renaming.
