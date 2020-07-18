Man hit by vehicle, killed while crossing street in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a street in east Charlotte.
The incident happened on Monroe Road just before midnight.
Police say the man was hit by the vehicle as he was crossing the street. Monroe Road was shut down in both directions.
Drivers were advised to watch for first responders as a fatal crash investigation is underway.
No names were released and officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.