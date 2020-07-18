Highway Patrol investigating airplane crash into Lake Norman

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Boaters rescued a pilot and a passenger after their sea plane crashed into Lake Norman early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. near the Northview Harbor community of Catawba County.
Witnesses told troopers the plane appeared to be attempting a water landing when it toppled forward and crashed into the water near Lake Norman State Park.
The plane was partially submerged when the boater rescued the people inside.
Rescue boats from several emergency departments also arrived to the scene.
The pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries but declined transportation to a nearby hospital.
The plane was towed to shore near the Long Island Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.