Flags at NC facilities ordered to lower to half staff in honor of late civil rights icons

Rep. Lewis was the youngest person to address the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. He was a central organizer of the 1965 Selma, Alabama voting rights march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge; a bold, courageous demonstration that was ultimately met with violence and brutality. The nationally televised altercation, now known as ‘Bloody Sunday’, became the catalyst for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Rep. Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death.