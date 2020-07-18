Boaters rescue pilot and passenger after amphibious plane crashes into Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - A plane “toppled forward” and crashed into Lake Norman on Saturday morning, prompting a rescue of the pilot and passenger by nearby boaters, a State Highway Patrol trooper said.
The fixed-wing, single-engine amphibious plane crashed into the lake at about 7:40 a.m. near Lake Norman State Park and the Northview Harbor community, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.
The plane was partially submerged when boaters came to the rescue, Swagger said in a news release.
The pilot and passenger had minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital by Catawba County EMS, according to the trooper. Their names have not been released.
Rescue boats from Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue, the Denver Fire Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission also responded to the scene..
To prevent its sinking, the plane was immediately towed to shore near the Long Island Airport in Catawba County, Swagger said.
“After ensuring there were no other victims, troopers secured the aircraft, communicated with local emergency responders, located witnesses, and coordinated the investigation response with the Federal Aviation Administration,” according to the release.
Troopers cleared the scene at about 11 a.m.