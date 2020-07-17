S.C. deputies find 89-year-old woman reported missing from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina deputies found an 89-year-old woman with cognitive issues who was reported missing from Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asked for the public’s help to find 89-year-old Eloise Delores Davis.
Davis left her home in the Prosperity Church neighborhood Friday afternoon.
She was found Friday evening in South Carolina by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
She is currently being reunited with her family. Police thanked the public for their help.
