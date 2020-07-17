23-year-old dies after found shot in southwest Charlotte yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-man man died after he was found shot in the yard of a southwest Charlotte home Thursday evening.
Police responded just before midnight to a call of an armed person in the 7500 block of Bramblewood Drive.
A 911 caller told officers they saw someone in their yard and heard gunshots being fired.
When police arrived, they found a male, identified as Andrew Dion McCullough, injured with multiple gunshot wounds. McCullough later died at the hospital.
No other information was provided.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
This has been Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s seventh homicide investigation in seven days, and second within seven hours.
Earlier on Thursday, a young boy was fatally shot in the head in a gas station parking lot in west Charlotte. The incident happened at the Murphy USA convenience store on Ashley Road, near Wilkinson Boulevard.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
