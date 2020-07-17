White House-backed campaign pushes alternate career paths

WASHINGTON (AP) - Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump has unveiled a White House-backed national ad campaign highlighting alternative ways to start a career.
The initiative is geared toward students, mid-career workers and the millions of people now unemployed because of the new coronavirus.
But the campaign, called “Find Something New,” was quickly bashed on social media as being tone deaf and inadequate for the times.
One economist urged the White House and Congress to agree on another round of economic aid to help workers who are struggling and prevent future job losses.
