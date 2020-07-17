Two charged in shooting death of 14-year-old outside west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been arrested and charged for the murder of a 14-year-old at a gas station in west Charlotte.
Police say 29-year-old Jamall Rashaun Hallman and 26-year-old Swade Vidal Patterson are facing charges in the death of Ferrell Bradley.
Officials said Bradley was fatally shot in the head outside of the Murphy USA convenience store on Ashley Road, near Wilkinson Boulevard, Thursday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded and when they arrived, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the store.
MEDIC arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
