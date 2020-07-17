Teachers advocacy group planning week long action after Governor McMaster’s school plan

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -“Sheer disregard for student safety, faculty and staff safety.”
“How do you choose between your job and your safety.”
Teachers in South Carolina are planning a week of action. This comes after Governor Henry McMaster announced he wants districts to have in-person learning five days a week this fall.
SCforEd put out a statement calling that plan “dangerous.” The South Carolina Association of School Nurses joined SCforEd with its own statement.
It said it was too soon and the spread of the coronavirus too wide for students to go back to school for in-person learning.
SCforEd’s statement read that they were quote “saddened, disappointed, and appalled by the careless and dangerous statements on the part of Governor McMaster.” The statement encouraged all teachers to call Governor McMaster’s office speaking against his plan.
“There’s never teachers at the table when decisions are made. We can’t have people making decisions on education who aren’t in the classrooms or who aren’t in the schools,” says Saani Perry, who is the Diversity and Inclusion chair at SCforEd.
The organization believes parents and students have a lot of choices for the upcoming year, but not necessarily teachers. This is where the week of action is coming in. SCforEd is planning what type of action that will be these next two weeks.
“They’re not happy with the governor. They’re not happy with the people making decisions,” says Katie Harris, an SCforEd area rep. They feel discarded. They feel like they don’t matter. They feel like nobody cares about the health of their families. So I think you have people that are ready to speak up.”
York County teachers used their voices Thursday night with a silent protest and they have already started calling the governor’s office to speak against his recommendations.
“Have those who are making the decisions about education actually listen to the people who are educating. Listen to the teachers,” says Harris.
The reason why Governor McMaster wants five days of in-person is because he says virtual learning is not serving students as well as in person. He also says abuse and neglect cases are down across the state, which is something teachers report.
Governor McMaster’s spokesperson Brian Symmes says people are misinformed about what the governor said.
“The governor said parents across the state should have a choice,” explains Symmes. “He did not say every parent should send their student back to school for in person instruction.”
Symmes says school districts social distancing and safety is possible for in person learning with some creativity. He told me students come first, because they are the most important, and behind that parents.
“Parents need to be able to send their children to school if they choose to do so so they can get back to work and keep food on the tables for families,” he says.
Harris explains with an analogy. If it was a fire, officials would not be sending students back into the classrooms. The coronavirus is like a fire.
“Teachers know kids learn best inside the classrooms, but the building’s on fire.”>
Symmes says the governor believes every school needs to be safe while reopening but parents should have input. He says the governor is welcoming of any input from teachers that might be coming during SCforEd action week.
