Salisbury Police charge man with sex crimes involving children
Christopher Wayne Graham, 31, was arrested on Thursday. (Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant | July 17, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 10:11 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a man with sex crimes that alleged children as the victims.

According to the report, police arrested Christopher Wayne Graham, 31, at a location in the 400 block of W. 15th Street on Thursday.

Graham was charged with the felony taking indecent liberties with children. Bond was set at $10,000.

Graham was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Graham’s past history with police includes an arrest in 2016 for allegedly embezzling more than $2,000 from a safe at Marco’s Pizza.

