Salisbury Police charge man with sex crimes involving children

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a man with sex crimes that alleged children as the victims.
According to the report, police arrested Christopher Wayne Graham, 31, at a location in the 400 block of W. 15th Street on Thursday.
Graham was charged with the felony taking indecent liberties with children. Bond was set at $10,000.
Graham was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Graham’s past history with police includes an arrest in 2016 for allegedly embezzling more than $2,000 from a safe at Marco’s Pizza.
