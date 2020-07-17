Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Trustee Pat Horton elected to serve on State Executive Board

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Pat Horton, a member of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees, has been elected to serve on the Executive Board of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees (NCACCT).
Horton’s four-year term runs from July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2024. She represents Region 2, which comprises 16 counties including Rowan and Cabarrus.
The Executive Board supports the NCACCT, the professional association that assists approximately 800 trustees from North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. The association provides advocacy and trustee training across the state, lobbies for community college budget priorities during North Carolina legislative sessions, and facilitates collaboration and communication with partners including the State Board of Community Colleges, community college presidents, and the N.C. Community College system office.
“I believe strongly in the mission of community colleges, and I am honored to serve on the Executive Board of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees,” Horton said. “The work of community colleges truly does transform lives.”
Horton is Regional President of Uwharrie Bank and previously served as President and CEO of Cabarrus Bank & Trust Company.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Pat Horton as a valued member of our Board of Trustees and as former chair of our Foundation Board, and she will be an asset to the Executive Board at the state level as they move forward with the important work of the state’s community colleges,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “She is an active advocate for community colleges and our efforts to drive personal and community prosperity.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
