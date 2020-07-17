Rock Hill Schools leaders vote to move forward with alternating schedule plan for upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday night to move forward with a plan to bring students back to schools on alternating schedules in the fall.
The vote came at a special school board meeting Thursday night.
The board members allowed local teachers to speak at the beginning of the meeting. The educators voiced their various concerns about the upcoming school year.
Susan Fields, a teacher at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, expressed concern about an underlying health concern. She told the board members that she lives with lupus, and worries about being back in a classroom with students.
“I love my kids. There isn’t a teacher here in Rock Hill that wouldn’t come to our room every day if we didn’t love our kids, but I am not gonna put my life at risk for my kids,” said an emotional Fields.
Tracy Fisher, a teacher in another local district, spoke about the difficult decision she’s having to make because of her career. She said both of her children attend schools in Rock Hill.
“I may have to quit my job because I can’t care for them. I want them to attend virtual academy and my district is not offering that as a chance where I could teach from home,” said Fisher.
Rock Hill Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Cook then took time to explain that the district still endorses the plan it approved of earlier in the week. The plan revolves around an alternating A-B schedule where each student will be in class two days each week. This plan ensures that schools won’t be at full capacity, and it allows for one day a week where students can come in to school for extra help if it is required.
Parents will still have the option of enrolling their children in a virtual learning academy if they want to keep their kids home.
“Our teachers work tremendously hard and we know that this is a sacrifice but we all have one goal and that one goal is to bring back our students, full-time, as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Cook during the meeting.
The school board members ultimately agreed to move forward with the alternating schedule plan, acknowledging that there was no perfect option.
“I know that this is the first step to getting us back to full five-day schools. It has the option for the families want to put their kids in school and need to put their kids in school, albeit not every day, but it also has the option for those who want or need the virtual academy,” said board member Brent Faulkenberry.
The board of trustees also approved of a calendar for the upcoming school year.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will return to school August 31. The first day back for students of all ages will be September 8. The school year will not end until June 22.
