Police: Person taken to hospital after shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Gastonia.
Gastonia police officers say someone was shot at an unknown location, suffering non-life threatening injuries to the legs.
A vehicle the person was apparently in stopped around Crescent Lane and Newcastle Road in Gastonia, and the person was taken to hospital.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible persons of interest.
This is a developing story and no other details were released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.