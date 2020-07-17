Our weather: Picture of consistency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The technical definition of a heatwave is three (or more) consecutive days of 90 degrees or hotter.
Well, today will be day eight of our current heatwave and it seems likely that the trend of daily high temperatures of at least 90 degrees will continue for at least another week.
Ah, summertime in the Carolinas!
Sunshine will be mixed with clouds again today and it will be hot and tropically humid again.
Rain chances will inch up a bit this afternoon and evening to about 40 percent - a little higher than most of this week - for the Piedmont and foothills, coming in the form of slow-moving thunderstorms. A better rain chance – 60 percent - looks more likely in the mountains where highs will be in the lower 80s.
High temperatures around the Charlotte region will run in the low to middle 90s right into early next week and with tropical humidity levels in place, heat index values will push to near 100° for several hours each afternoon.
No washouts are forecast, but scattered downpours - in the 40 percent to 50 percent range - are expected over the weekend, and that trend will persist right through at least the middle part of next week.
The tropics remain quiet and are expected to remain so trough at least the weekend.
Keep cool and have a great day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
