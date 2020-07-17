Organizers expect 100’s of boats to take part in Trump Boat Parade on Saturday at High Rock Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Organizers now say they expect more than 600 people and 100′s boats to take part in a boat parade to show support for President Trump that is taking place on Saturday.
The event will begin at 11 am at Tamarac Marina off Bringle Ferry Road in Rowan County.
Similar boat parades have been held recently on Lake Norman, and in South Carolina on Lake Murray. Supporters of President Trump decorate boats with flags and banners cruise the waterway.
At the event planed in Rowan County, organizers say they will begin with a prayer, a speech, and the national anthem. For later in the afternoon organizers have planned concerts at Tamarac.
