Gastonia police, fire officials investigating after cars destroyed in fires

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a series of fires set to cars, a dumpster and brush in Gastonia.
The Gastonia Fire Department responded to multiple fires on Wednesday and Thursday near the Mills Creek Apartments in Gastonia.
Two cars sustained heavy damage from fires set early Wednesday morning. Firefighters also put out a fire in a nearby dumpster.
Crews also put out two fires early Thursday near the apartments.
The Fire Marshal’s Office and Gastonia Police Department are investigating the cause of the fires.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6977.
