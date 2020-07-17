Dominion Energy commits $35 million to support HBCU’s, scholarships

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy announced the company will be launching a $35 million initiative to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as underrepresented minority students.
This six-year program will support historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina.
As part of the initiative, a $10 million scholarship fund will be created to support African American and underrepresented minority students across the company’s service territory.
The initiative builds on nearly four decades of support for higher education equity, including volunteer efforts and financial contributions provided to historically black colleges and universities in our service territory.
“We all know there are no actions or words that will immediately heal the hurt caused by 400 years of institutional racism. But since early June, we have seen signs of change and growth. Our country is moving forward. We are moving forward, too,” Thomas F. Farrell Jr., Dominion’s Chairman said. “This initiative is a recognition of the important role played by these institutions in African American advancement and the importance of education as an equalizer in society.”
This new program is in addition to a recent $5 million commitment made by Dominion Energy and the company’s charitable foundation to support social justice, community reconciliation and rebuilding.
Additional details about the institutions to be supported and the new Dominion Energy Educational Equity scholarship fund will be provided in the coming days.
