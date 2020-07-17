Crime Stoppers: Police still searching for men responsible for December robbery at Brownlee Jewelers in Park Road Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to identify the people responsible for robbing a jewelry store in south Charlotte last December.
The incident happened right around 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Brownlee Jewelers in the Park Road Shopping Center. Surveillance video shows the robbery in its entirety.
“Three suspects entered the business. Suspect number one, he had a firearm and that suspect went directly to the victims in this case and that suspect guarded those victims while the other two suspects, who also had weapons, went straight to the jewelry boxes,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance footage from the jewelry store shows one of the armed suspects pointing a gun towards employees and customers during the robbery. The video shows the other two suspects walk directly towards a display case. One of the men smashes the case and both begin grabbing jewelry.
“In this case, it was definitely planned and they knew exactly what they wanted and they did it real fast,” said Johnson.
The men were in and out of the store in less than a minute. Johnson said it’s possible that the suspects were accompanied by a getaway driver too.
“There’s a lot of people, a lot of foot traffic over there and it’s definitely a place where suspects can blend in with what’s going on over there,” said the detective.
Johnson said none of the suspects have been identified by police. He said he is hopeful that someone might recognize the men after seeing the surveillance video.
“We haven’t had any community involvement with this case,” explained Johnson. “This one hasn’t been highly publicized like a lot of other cases so we’re definitely looking at this as a point that could help us out with identifying these suspects by getting the community involved.”
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
