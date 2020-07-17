Coroner: 86-year-old woman leaving Myrtle Beach medical building killed in crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified an 86-year-old woman who was killed when a car slammed into a Myrtle Beach medical building on Thursday.
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Sue Cox of Myrtle Beach was preparing to leave the Grand Strand Health breast health center on 82nd Parkway when she was a hit by the vehicle just before noon.
Police said at least four others were hurt in the crash.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said on Friday that the driver behind the wheel will not face charges.
“Right now, based on the information we have and after consulting with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, no charges will be filed against the driver,” Vest said.
The investigation continues and charges will be updated if needed, according to Vest.
