Blistering heat and lurking weekend storms in the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I usually hold off on my yearly reference to the dog days of summer until August, but there is no getting around this brutal heat and humidity.
And to nobody’s surprise, the sultry air mass is kicking off our typical daily complement of afternoon and evening showers and storms.
I won’t blame you if you feel like you’re in the movie ‘Groundhog Day’ as you’re waking up to the same soupy pattern everyday going forward through the weekend and deep into next week.
As always, makes sure you stay inside when lightning is in your area and likewise, limit your exposure to the high heat and humidity.
Heat typically kills more people in the United States every year than hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning combined!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.