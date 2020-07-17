Authorities search for Latta murder suspect who left S.C. transitional facility

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina want people to be on the lookout for a murder suspect who left a transitional facility.
Donovan Lewis was arrested back in November 2016 and charged with murder in a 52-year-old woman’s death.
He was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was court-ordered to stay at a transitional facility that was run by the state. He was last staying at the Gregory Community Care in Piedmont, South Carolina.
Authorities believe Lewis left the facility sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for information on his whereabouts.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis has family and friends in the Rowland and Fairmont area. If he is seen in Robeson County, people are asked to call 911 or 910-671-3170.
People are being told to not approach him under any circumstances.
