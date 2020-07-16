76-year-old man sentenced to 20 years for transporting, possessing child porn in N.C.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 76-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing and transporting child porn in North Carolina.
U. S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 76-year-old Thomas Arthur Rittenhouse, 76, of Boone, N.C. to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges.
In addition to the prison term imposed, Rittenhouse was ordered to a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.
According to filed court documents, evidence presented at Rittenhouse’s trial, and Thursday’s sentencing hearing, between 2014 and 2017, Rittenhouse used peer-to-peer computer networks to obtain dozens of videos depicting children being sexually abused.
Court documents say Rittenhouse also made the child abuse videos available for download by other users of the peer-to-peer network.
Evidence presented at trial established that Rittenhouse specifically used search terms associated with child abuse material to seek out such videos and images, and then shared those images with others.
A forensic analysis of the devices that belonged to Rittenhouse revealed that he possessed more than 60 videos and 74 images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including adult men sexually abusing prepubescent children.
According to court records, the defendant also told law enforcement that he had downloaded and deleted more than 1,000 child pornography files in the previous 15 years.
In December 2019, a federal jury convicted Rittenhouse of two counts of transportation of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.