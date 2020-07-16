Woman seriously injured in I-40 wreck that blocked traffic for hours

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck on the Catawba River bridge on Interstate 40 Thursday morning left a woman hurt and backed up eastbound traffic for miles.
It happened on the middle of the bridge where there are no shoulders or any extra space.
An RV drove into the back of a flatbed tractor-trailer. The woman who was driving the RV had to be airlifted to a hospital.
Troopers did not believe the injuries were life-threatening but said they were “serious.”
Investigators were looking into exactly why the RV hit the flatbed, but most witnesses said their view was hampered by a cloud of dust that came from the wreck as it happened.
Troopers were also looking into possible mechanical problems with a wheel on the tractor trailer.
It took several hours to clean up all the debris.
The interstate opened back up about 12:30, about three and a half hours after it was shut down.
