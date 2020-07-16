Wilmington police: Man missing since 2017 found safe in California

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday that a man who has been missing since 2017 has been found safe on the other side of the country.
Back in May, the WPD asked for the public’s help to locate Axton Postema, 29, who was last seen at the Best Buy in Wilmington in 2017.
His mother officially filed a missing person report on May 29 because, as she told police, “there are usually large gaps of time when she doesn’t hear from him, but it’s never been this long.”
A spokeswoman for the police department said Postema was located in Oroville, Calif.
