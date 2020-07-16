We ‘only’ hit 91 today – hope you enjoyed the ‘break’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We almost missed hitting the 90s on Thursday as an afternoon shower hit the airport and knocked afternoon temperatures back down into the low 80s.
However… Mother Nature would not be denied as there was enough time left in the afternoon to push the high back up to 91 degrees.
In terms of rainfall, showers and storms will be a factor Friday, through the weekend and for much of next week.
So anyone with outdoor plans, especially afternoon and evenings, should keep the WBTV Weather App handy and one eye on the weather radar.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
