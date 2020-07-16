Steamy, heat streak briefly interrupted by afternoon showers, storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The only relief we'll get from the steamy heat today will come in a scattered variety in the way of showers and storms through the remainder of the afternoon.
When the rain isn’t falling, heat indices will be climbing into the upper 90s under a mix of sunshine and clouds the Charlotte Metro.
We’ll increase the afternoon rain chances across the Piedmont and Foothills to near 30% with a slightly better rain chance – 40 percent - looks more likely in the over the Mountains where highs will be in the upper 70s.
High temperatures will run in the low to middle 90s Friday and right into early next week and with tropical humidity levels in place, heat index values will push the middle to upper 90s to near 100° for several hours each afternoon.
No washouts are forecast, but scattered showers and heavier storms - in the 40% to 50% range - are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.