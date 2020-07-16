Some S.C. school districts ‘forced’ to evaluate reopening plans after governor’s announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, school districts are scrambling to re-evaluate their reopening plans.
This comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says parents should have the choice between sending their children back to school five days a week and remote learning this academic year.
WBTV checked all seven of the school districts in our area. Every single one put out a message yesterday saying the Governor’s announcement has “forced them to reevaluate their opening plans.”
Superintendent Molly Spearman’s Accelerate Ed task force put out a plan almost a month ago to give districts plenty of time to get their plans to Columbia. The governor wants to see plans with his vision in mind by Friday, giving districts only two days to re-evaluate.
The governor says he wants to see five days of in-person learning with all students or a virtual option for parents not wanting to send their kids to school. McMaster also asked for a pushed back start date—September 8th. This is the only recommendation that matches with what Accelerate Ed task force suggested.
“What we need to do is take every step at our disposal to see to it that our children get back in their classrooms,” says McMaster.
We reported on Wednesday that this is not a mandate, but McMaster asked the state superintendent to reject any plans that do not offer these two options. Superintendent Molly Spearman has indicated she will pick plans that are safest.
“Cautions put forth by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, our friends at DHEC, will be the determining factors on what school looks like in the fall,” says Spearman.
The superintendent in Lancaster County is already speaking against the new guidelines.
”There is no way we can socially distance if we have all our students back five days a week,” says Dr. Jonathan Phipps, Lancaster County Superintendent.
The superintendent plans to submit their original plan, a plan parents are encouraging.
”I appreciate our superintendent and his whole staff pushing back because I think they are really trying to do what’s best for our students and teachers and staff,” says Lancaster County Schools parent Leanne Morse.
Going over to York County, Rock Hill Schools is holding a meeting Thursday night to re-evaluate plans, but some Rock Hill parents are asking them to pump the brakes.
”There’s a lot of moving parts to this and I really think they need to evaluate before pulling the trigger on a plan,” says Rock Hill Schools parent Malisha Echevarria.
A few school district spokespeople say they got more virtual learning questions after the announcement. We asked how districts felt about the September 8th start date. WBTV did not hear from Chester County Schools but the six others told me they couldn’t share their views because it’s a part of re-evaluation.
As far as how DHEC feels, in a telebriefing call, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said wearing a mask and socially distancing is the best way to reduce the spread if kids are in classrooms. Bell did not answer our question if school districts should re-evaluate their reopening plans to follow those new guidelines requested by Governor McMaster. Rather, she repeated that social distancing and mask need to be worn to make it safer.
“It is not advised whether it be children or anyone in the general population in a setting with ongoing contact for hours of the day when they can’t realize those [masks, social distancing].”
