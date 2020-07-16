Some parents of CMS students switching to homeschooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents can finally start making plans now that they know how CMS will be proceeding this fall.
Students will go to school on a rotation for the first two weeks before returning home to virtual learning.
But after a test run with remote learning in the spring, not every parent is eager to do it again.
Jennifer Young says CMS made the right call for everyone’s health, but she had already decided her daughter would not go back to Hawk Ridge Elementary because remote learning was a bit of a bumpy ride of their family.
“We had a lot of technology issues,” Young said. “Not being able to log onto things.”
Young says remote learning did not include a lot of actual learning.
“We would have to wait several days for feedback which is understandable, I know the teachers have 30 different kids to provide feedback for, but if you’re waiting on feedback from the lesson to go to the next lesson it’s really inefficient,” she said.
Karolena, her rising second grader, agrees.
“I didn’t really like school on a computer,” Karolena Young said.
That’s why they are homeschooling instead.
“If I’m going to make that kind of time investment, I would rather be teaching her and letting her learn instead of trying to go back and forth with logistics,” Young said.
Several of her neighbors are also making the switch for the same reasons.
“I’ve even offered to a few families with kids in similar grade levels to do an afternoon science class on the driveway, where the kids sit apart and have their own little station, and they would still be learning and having that communal aspect,” she said.
She says her daughter is at a young, but critical age when it comes to education.
“Pecking on the computer, there’s no substitute to writing out letters when you’re learning to read and write,” she said.
But, they will be taking it one school year at a time.
“At some point we do want to go back to CMS, this is not a forever thing for us,” she said. “It depends on what’s happening with the virus and what the school’s response is to that.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.