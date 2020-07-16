Salisbury man pleads guilty in 2018 incident where victim on bicycle was shot five times

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man entered a guilty plea in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court this week in a homicide that happened in May, 2018.
The defendant, Tracy Pruitt, entered a plea to second degree murder. The Honorable Judge Casey Viser sentenced the Pruitt to a minimum of 200 months to a maximum of 252 months in prison.
The incident happened on May 28, 2018, at a home on the 500 block of North Shaver Street. A resident heard gunshots around 2 a.m., then found 44-year-old Michael Duren Faulk dead in a neighbor’s driveway.
Nearly a month later that neighbor, 50-year-old Tracey Pruitt, was charged with murder in Faulk’s death.
According to the autopsy, Faulk was shot five times – once in the head, three times in the torso, and once in the left arm.
Police said Faulk, who lived on nearby West Cemetery Street, was riding his bike on Shaver St. when he was shot.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.