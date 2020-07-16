Salisbury City Council to discuss banning police use of chemical agents, painting of an “equity and diversity” street mural

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Among other items on the agenda, the Salisbury City Council will discuss the banning of chemical agents by police and the painting of a street mural in downtown Salisbury to promote “equity and diversity.”
The City of Salisbury is operating under a State of Emergency declaration related to the spread of COVID19. The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 6:00 pm, will be held electronically to remain consistent with limiting physical interactions and the potential spread of COVID-19, and Council Chambers will be closed.
The meeting will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the City’s Twitter account.
Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins will present the discussion of chemical agents and the street mural as separate items. Similar discussions have come up in other cities. A “Black Lives Matter” street mural was painted on Tryon Street between Third and Fourth streets in uptown Charlotte. In Lincolnton a street was painted with a mural saying “United We Stand.”
The use of chemical agents such as tear gas for crowd dispersal has been debated around the country in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tear gas was used in Salisbury on June 1 to help disperse a crowd that was gathered near the Fame statue on West Innes St.
At the time, witnesses told WBTV that some in the crowd threw bottled water and other objects at police, while others pleaded to keep the protest peaceful and tried to keep protesters from confronting officers.
Other items on the council agenda for Tuesday include awarding Salisbury Police Corporal Eric Stilwell his sidearm and badge in recognition of his retirement efffective August 1, 2020.
Public comment will begin following adoption of the Consent Agenda. For electronic meetings speakers must sign-up before 5:00 p.m. by contacting Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or by calling 704-638-5233. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments by 5:00 p.m. to the email above and they will be shared with Council.
