Rescue groups take 46 beagles from Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Two rescue groups have worked together to retrieve 46 beagles from a home where a man said he had become overwhelmed trying to take care of the dogs.
News sources report The Triangle Beagle Rescue and Piedmont Animal Rescue worked together to get the dogs out of the Iredell County home.
According to a Facebook post, a man was breeding the beagles but became overwhelmed with the number of dogs when he got older and suffered health issues.
The rescuers say they found 46 purebred beagles, some as young as eight weeks and as old as about 11.
