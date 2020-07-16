Remote learning expected to be extra challenge for parents of children with special needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a busy week for parents who are trying to adjust and prepare for what school will look like for their kids in just a few weeks.
Governor Cooper recommended school districts choose a hybrid plan of both remote and in-person learning. Each individual school district can decide what that looks like on their own.
But parents of students with special needs say their kids can’t adapt as easily to remote learning.
“Something that Micah struggles with is building peer to peer relationships, how to fit in socially in a world that he doesn’t understand,” said Kara Washousky-Smith, whose son is going into kindergarten.
Micah is a high functioning special needs student in Cabarrus County. His mom worries school won’t be the same behind a screen.
“Maybe he can get some academics but it’s completely isolating to them. He’s already a child that isolation is the last thing he needs,” she said.
The preliminary plan in Cabarrus County is for students to attend in-person one day a week, and the rest of the week would be remote learning.
The Cabarrus County school district said that planning is still underway for our special needs students’ return to school. In a statement, the school district said “as soon as those plans are finalized, we will share the information with families. The information we shared earlier this week was preliminary.”
Washousky-Smith hopes there will be another option for special needs students.
“I just wish we had a choice at this point, especially with the special needs kids, where they could go to school everyday to get those services they need,” she said.
Washousky-Smith is like hundreds of other parents, facing these same challenges and trying to choose the best option for her kids. Many are still waiting on answers from their school districts like Megan Mitterko whose son is a CMS student.
“It’s going to require some out of the box creative thinking to get him to move forward and progress,” said Mitterko.
She’s planning on keeping her son at home the whole time, even though technology is a challenge for him.
“He has an issue with using a computer, doing Facetime. He suffers from anxiety, he has other things as well. He’s definitely anxious,” she said.
Parents are anxious too as the first day of school gets closer and closer.
“I need an answer, this is a month from now. We need to know what we’re doing for our child, I have to tell my work, my husband needs to tell his work,” Washousky-Smith said.
Washousky-Smith said she’s looking at other education options for her son, including private school which could cost her family as as much as $1000 a month.
