Queens University partners with Novant Health as students, staff set to return at reduced density

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens University of Charlotte announced plans to safely bring students and employees back to campus this fall at a reduced density.
The plan was developed by Queens’ Re-Opening Task Force in partnership with Novant Health.
In the ongoing partnership, Novant Health will supply Queens with an online symptom checker that students and employees are required to complete each day before coming to campus or leaving their dorm room; universal tele-health services for all employees and students; and continued advice, direction and counsel on all aspects of testing, tracking, quarantine and isolation.
“We are incredibly grateful to have our partners at Novant Health provide guidance, technology and expertise,” Queens University President Dan Lugo said. “This partnership enables us to be cutting edge in our approach to protect our community as we aim to re-open and stay open safely and responsibly.”
“Novant Health has been on the forefront of the pandemic response caring for many of North Carolina’s COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Jerome Williams, Jr., senior vice president of consumer engagement and corporate health, Novant Health. “We are honored to share our expertise and knowledge as we partner with Queens University to ensure it has the resources needed to reopen safely and effectively.”
Queens’ re-opening plan prioritizes the health and safety of the campus community, and is based on the belief that a successful reopening depends on a collective commitment to behavioral changes like physical distancing, wearing face masks, and daily monitoring of personal health. Some specifics of the plan include:
· Adjusted academic calendar. Queens is starting classes early and skipping breaks in order to finish instruction by Thanksgiving and minimize travel to and from campus.
· Reduced density in residence halls. Upperclassmen have been released from the three-year residency requirement in order to reduce density.
· Flexible modality of courses. All classrooms are being modified to maintain physical distancing. Where the size cannot be accommodated, classes are being changed to hybrid or virtual.
· Comprehensive and ongoing testing. All faculty, staff, and students will be tested for COVID-19 prior to returning to campus, and in partnership with Novant Health the university has designed an ongoing survey testing program to monitor for asymptomatic cases and for early identification of potential clusters of cases.
· An online daily symptom checker provided by Novant Health. Students, faculty, and staff will log in and be guided through a brief daily questionnaire, which will then cue them if they are clear to be on campus or leave their dorm room.
· Universal face masks. All students, faculty, staff, and guests will wear face masks when they are not in private offices and dorm rooms.
· Physical distancing. Everyone will also be expected to follow smart hygiene practices and practice physical distancing - staying six feet apart and avoiding large groups.
Novant Health and Queens officials continue to monitor the rising number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations nationally and locally and will adapt the plan as needed or as updated government regulations require.
“As the circumstances are fluid, our plan must be agile,” Lugo said. “Our collective commitment to create a culture of accountability and care is most important to our success and safety. In addition to our great partnership with Novant Health, our ability to return to campus and, even more importantly, to stay on campus, will require all members of the Queens community to take the appropriate measures to protect themselves and our most vulnerable community members, and to help our nation decrease the rampant spread of this disease.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.