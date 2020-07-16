Person killed in reported shooting near shopping center in west Charlotte

The incident happened on Ashley Road in the area near Westerly Hills Plaza. (Source: WLOX)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:12 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a reported shooting near a shopping center in west Charlotte Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Ashley Road in the area near Westerly Hills Plaza.

CMPD says they are conducting a homicide investigation in the area.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person was pronounced dead by Medic paramedics after reports of a shooting.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.

